Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) senior vice president Fawad Chaudhry said on Tuesday it was up to Punjab Assembly Speaker Sibtain Khan whether he took up no-trust motion or the vote of confidence first.

He said after the no-confidence motion against Punjab CM Parvez Elahi would be unsuccessful, the PTI would send a summary to the speaker calling for assembly dissolution as the vote of confidence could not be called while the assembly was in session. “However, the speaker would decide these legal matters”, he added. He said no-confidence motion was moved against speaker and deputy speaker and the PDM was finding an escape from elections. “We’ll do as the speaker directs”, he added.

Responding to Rana Sanaullah’s warning of sealing the CM House, he said it was not a plot in Faisalabad [Rana’s hometown] that he could seal. He said Murad Saeed had informed earlier of the deteriorating security situation in KP but the federal government did not pay any heed, which resulted in loss of lives. “Amid all this fuss, the PDM is just focusing on posing hurdles in the way of the general election,” he added.