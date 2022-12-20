Share:

US State Department spokesperson Ned Price while briefing the newsmen in Washington on Tuesday said that Pakistan is an important partner of the United States in dealing common challenges.

He said that Pakistan is a partner when it comes to shared challenges, including the challenge of terrorist groups and we stand ready to assist Pakistan to overcome these challenges.

Ned Price said we see the importance of maintaining valuable partnerships with both our Indian and our Pakistani friends. Each of these relationships also happens to be multifaceted.

So even as we deepen our global strategic partnership with India, we also have a relationship in which we can be candid and frank with one another. Where we have disagreements or concerns, we voice those just as we would with our Pakistani friends as well, Ned Price said.