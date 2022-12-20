Share:

KARACHI - Pakistan cricket team is on the verge of facing its first ever whitewash on home soil in Test cricket as England are just 55 runs away from 3-0 victory in the series as they dominated another day of the third and last Test being played at the National Bank Cricket Arena here on Monday. England bowled out the hosts for 216 in the second innings and managed to score 112 runs for loss of two wickets while chasing the target of 167 runs. Young Rehan Ahmed had a dream debut as he took first fifer for English side while he was ably assisted by Jack Leach, who dismissed three Pakistani batters. Earlier in the day, Pakistani openers Abdullah Shafique and Shan Masood ended the England’s 50-run lead, before Jack Leach’s burst as he took three wickets in the space of six deliveries. The left-arm spinner first dismissed Shan Masood for 24 and then spoiled the farewell of veteran Test cricketer Azhar Ali, who failed to open his account in his last knock of Test career. Jack Leach was on a hat-trick when he dismissed Abdullah Shafique (26), leaving Pakistan 54-3. Captain Babar Azam and Saud Shakeel gave the hosts some hopes as they added 110 runs for the fourth wicket before Rehan Ahmed coming to the party. Babar Azam (54) and Saud Shakeel (53) both went on to score fifties but debutant Rehan had a last laugh, dismissing them and Mohammad Rizwan (7) in a quick succession. Pakistan were struggling at 178-7 when Faheem Ashraf was dismissed by Joe Root for just a run. Nauman Ali and Agha Salman showed some sort of resistance as they both survived 10 overs and added 30 runs without losing a wicket. Mark Wood broke the partnership that was threatening the visitors as he showed pavilion to Nauman Ali (15) at a total of 208. Last two batters could only add eight runs as Agha Salman and Mohammad Wasim Jnr were dismissed by Rehan Ahmed for 21 and 2 runs respectively. Eighteenyear-old Rehan Ahmed was the pick of the bowlers, finishing with figures of 5 for 48 while Jack Leach dismissed top three batters, conceding 72 runs. Chasing 167-run target, England once again switched on the T20 mode and scored 58 runs in just six overs. The visitors finished the day at 112-2, scoring at 6.58 runs per over.