If there was an observer on Mars, they would probably be amazed that we have survived this long.

–Noam Chomsky.

The planet Mars was named by Ancient Romans for their god of war because of its red appear­ance which re­minded them of blood. Most civ­ilizations also named the planet in accordance to its colour; the Egyptians called it ‘Her Desher’ meaning ‘the red one’. When the solar system settled into its current position about 4.5 billion years ago, swirling gas and dust formed to­gether because of gravity and formed Mars. Many years ago, it had water flowing through it as evi­dence of ancient river valley networks, deltas, lakebed and rocks and minerals on its surface were found that could. In fact, some features of the plan­et suggest that there may also have been a massive flood about 3.5 billion years ago. Even today, there is water on mars but the atmosphere is too thin for it to exist in its liquid state