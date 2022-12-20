QUETTA    -   Pathfinder International together with the Ministry of Health, Balochistan on Monday launched the multi-million-dollar Qadam Ba Qadam (QBQ) project, funded by Bill and Melinda Gates Foun­dation to strengthen health systems and access to post-pregnancy and post-abor­tion family planning. Provincial Minis­ter of Health Sayed Ehsan Shah was the chief guest of the event. 

Additional Chief Secretary Hafiz Abdul Basit, Secretary Planning and Develop­ment Abdullah Khan, Special Secretary Health Dawood Bazai, Additional Secre­tary Health Qaseem Kakar, Director Gen­eral PWD Ghulam Mustafa, Director PWD Satar Shahwani ,Dr. Kokab, advisors to the minister of health, and Faiz Barrech were also present at the occasion to rep­resent the Government of Balochistan. Speaking on the occasion, Balochistan Health Minister Syed Ehsan Shah high­lighted the need for investing in PPFP and PAFP, and regarded QBQ “a step in the right direction”. 

Terrorist killed in crossfire with security forces in South Waziristan

Pathfinder Country Director Dr. Aye­sha Rasheed and DG Health, Dr. Noor Qazi formalized the launch with the MOU signing ceremony. QBQ is the extension of the Naya Qadam project, which indi­cated that the way forward is to glean best practices and embed them concrete­ly in health systems to address the needs of each provincial DOH and PWD. Dr. Zaib Dahar from Pathfinder briefed the audi­ence about the outcomes of QBQ.