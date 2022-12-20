Share:

QUETTA - Pathfinder International together with the Ministry of Health, Balochistan on Monday launched the multi-million-dollar Qadam Ba Qadam (QBQ) project, funded by Bill and Melinda Gates Foun­dation to strengthen health systems and access to post-pregnancy and post-abor­tion family planning. Provincial Minis­ter of Health Sayed Ehsan Shah was the chief guest of the event.

Additional Chief Secretary Hafiz Abdul Basit, Secretary Planning and Develop­ment Abdullah Khan, Special Secretary Health Dawood Bazai, Additional Secre­tary Health Qaseem Kakar, Director Gen­eral PWD Ghulam Mustafa, Director PWD Satar Shahwani ,Dr. Kokab, advisors to the minister of health, and Faiz Barrech were also present at the occasion to rep­resent the Government of Balochistan. Speaking on the occasion, Balochistan Health Minister Syed Ehsan Shah high­lighted the need for investing in PPFP and PAFP, and regarded QBQ “a step in the right direction”.

Pathfinder Country Director Dr. Aye­sha Rasheed and DG Health, Dr. Noor Qazi formalized the launch with the MOU signing ceremony. QBQ is the extension of the Naya Qadam project, which indi­cated that the way forward is to glean best practices and embed them concrete­ly in health systems to address the needs of each provincial DOH and PWD. Dr. Zaib Dahar from Pathfinder briefed the audi­ence about the outcomes of QBQ.