Share:

ISLAMABAD - Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has directed that no additional burden should be imposed on electricity and gas consumers rather they should be given relief. The PM gave these instructions while chairing a high-level meeting here yesterday to discuss and devise a strategy on reduction of circular debt in the energy sector. The Prime Minister also instructed to make the system of collection of electricity and gas bills more efficient and effective which he said would enhance the revenue. He said all possible steps will be taken to ensure an increase in the revenue of the power sector. The meeting discussed and deliberated on devising a comprehensive strategy to overcome the circular debt in the power and gas sectors. He said that circular debt in the power sector should be reduced. Shehbaz Sharif recalled that the PML-N government, through better policies, has given a practical proof of complete eradication of circular credit during its tenure in the 2013-18 policies. He expressed the resolve that this problem will again be overcome through continued hard work and effective strategy. The PM directed the authorities concerned to complete the reforms process to circular gradually reduce and eventually eliminate the circular debt. The Prime Minister said that Sui gas distribution companies should immediately improve the bill recovery system. The energy saving plan was also reviewed in the meeting. This plan will be presented in the federal cabinet meeting today in which the provincial chief ministers have also been invited. The Prime Minister said the transmission system should be improved to prevent theft and losses of electricity and gas.