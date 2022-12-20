Share:

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Monday directed officials concerned to reduce the circular debt in the energy sector.

The prime minister was chairing a high-level meeting here regarding the energy sector.

During the meeting, the participants considered adoption of a comprehensive strategy to control the present circular debt in the sectors of oil and gas.

The PM said the government of Pakistan Muslim League(N) practically completely eradicated the circular debt during its tenure of 2013-2018.

The PM resolved to bring the problem of debt under control with continuous efforts and effective planning.

He directed that reforms in the energy sector should be undertaken in a way that the circular debt could be eliminated.

The distribution companies of Sui gas should improve the system of recovery of bills, he ordered adding no additional burden should be put on the gas and electricity consumers.

He said the system for payment of bills of gas and electricity should also be made effective.

The meeting also reviewed the energy-saving plan, which would be presented before the federal cabinet on Tuesday.

Chief Ministers of provinces were also invited to the cabinet meeting.

The prime minister instructed that all possible steps should be taken for ensuring an increase in revenue of the energy sector.

He said the energy transmission system should be improved and the losses and theft of electricity and gas should be stopped.