RAWALPINDI - Pir Mehr Ali Shah Arid Agriculture University Rawalpindi has been ranked 1st in the country and 174th among 1050 participating universities of the world as per latest UI GreenMetric World Universities ranking 2022, informed a varsity spokesman on Monday. UI GreenMetric University Sustainability Ranking is a world university ranking to assess and compare campus sustainability efforts. The criteria for the ranking of universities includes campus setting & infrastructure, energy & climate change, waste, water, transportation and education & Research. PMAS-Arid Agriculture University‘s Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Qamar-uz-Zaman, especially appreciated the efforts and contribution by Dr Shahid Ali Khan, Director, University Green Office and his team. He also appreciated the dynamic role played by the University Green Office team to sensitise the students regarding environment protection. Dr Shahid Ali Khan, Director, University Green Office informed that improvement in the ranking is due to the steps taken by the University Green Office like tree plantation campaigns, establishment of plant nurseries and establishment of Green Youth Movement Club at the varsity