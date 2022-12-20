Share:

HYDERABAD - The Christian community of Hyder­abad has finalised all arrangements to cel­ebrate Christmas with festivity like other parts of the country. In Hy­derabad, local and im­ported clothes, footwear, cosmetics, spices and many other goods have entered many shops and markets. Christmas is the most enjoyable oc­casion for the Christian community.Everyone tries to buy news cloth­ing within the budget on Christmas.The shop­keepers also decorate their shops with new dresses before Christ­mas and new year.