Share:

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q) on Tuesday summoned a joint-session to negotiate seat adjustment ahead of no-confidence motion against Punjab Chief Minister (CM) Pervez Elahi.

The PTI was represented by Shah Mehmood Qureshi, Fawad Chaudhry, and Pervaiz Khattak while CM Elahi, Moonis Elahi, and Muhammad Khan Bhatii represented PML-Q. The session was called at CM Elahi’s residence.

As per sources, both parties negotiated on seat adjustment, however, no announcement was made of the session.

Earlier, PTI chairman Imran Khan had formed a three-member committee to discuss seat adjustment with the PML-Q for the next elections.

Sources said the PML-Q had demanded seat adjustments in more than two dozen constituencies with the PTI before the dissolution of the Punjab Assembly. Last week, Mr Khan announced that the assemblies in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhawa would be dissolved on Dec 23.

Meanwhile, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) said on Monday new provincial assemblies would be elected for five years if the PTI disbanded the Punjab and KP assemblies. It said by-election could not be held now after dissolution of an assembly. It also expressed resolve to hold polls within 90 days in line with the Constitution of Pakistan after the dissolution of assemblies.