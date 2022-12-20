Share:

RAWALPINDI - The finance department of Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) has approved increase in the conveyance allowance for the blind, dumb and other disabled employees of Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA), informed a spokesman on Monday. The decision in this regard has been made in a meeting chaired by Chairman RDA/WASA Tariq Mehmood Murtaza who directed the authorities concerned to approve increase in conveyance allowance of disabled employees, he said. The meeting approved to increase the conveyance allowance for disabled government employees from Rs 2560 to 6,000. As many as 31 employees including female of WASA will be benefitted, he said. He said that the increase had been approved as per policy of Punjab government. He said that the increase in conveyance allowance will be included in the wages of month of December 2022. Meanwhile, the disabled employees have met with Chairman WASA/ RDA Tariq Mehmood Murtaza and thanked him for the giving approval in increase in conveyance allowance