PESHAWAR - Chairman of pakistan red Crescent society (prCs) Khyber pakhtunkhwa habib Malik Orakzai on Monday called on Kp Governor haji Ghulam ali here at the Governor house. habib presented a detailed report regarding aid, compensation and facilities given to the flood victims in the province. he said the prCs Kp had helped more than 629,000 flood victims for which over rs630 million were spent. he said food, blankets, tents, free medical facilities and medicines, clean drinking water, warm clothes, mobile phone cards, and cash were provided to them with support of International Federation of the red Cross, Norwegian red Cross, International Committee of the red Cross and German red Cross. he further informed the Kp Governor that relief operations were done on emergency basis, which was now progressing towards the rehabilitation of the victims. Lauding the performance of the prCs, the Governor said the humanitarian organisation should continue providing services the same way, for the welfare of people.