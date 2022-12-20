Share:

ISLAMABAD - In the wake of a militant attack at a facility of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) in Bannu, a report of a security agency highlights the capacity issues of the provincial counter terrorism department amid a recent upsurge of terrorist attacks in the province. The report that has been shared during a recent meeting of the National Security Committee says that KP’s CTD spends only four percent on its operations, with zero allocation for procurement. It says despite that the province is facing major incidents of terrorism, there is no focus of PTIled KP government on counter terrorism and capacity building of the law enforcement. “The main issue revolves around budgetary allocations for procurements, up-gradation of equipment, training of human resource, allocations for operations as well as infrastructure,” it underlined. It reveals that the KP CTD spends 96 percent of the budget in pays and allowances and dedicates four percent for operations. “CTD Khyber Pakhtunkhwa having highest posted strength (2135 against authorized strength of 3161) highest amongst all provinces (average district strength of 66) even compared to Punjab (1825) but the qualification of HR (human resource) is poor, untrained and very ill-equipped”, it reads. In Punjab, training of CTD officials is supervised by retired SSG Officers, whereas KP lacks such training paraphernalia, the report says, adding that no such plans are in the offing. In a statement, Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah Khan here on Monday lashed out at the PTI-led KP government for recent sharp increase in terrorist attacks across the province saying that a national institution has given a “worrisome” report about the performance of its CTD. “The report of national institutions about the (performance) of KP’s counter terrorism department is an eye opener and troublesome,” the interior minister said. The remarks of the minister came a day after some detained militants took over the compound of CTD center in Bannu and held the security personnel hostage. Rana Sanaullah said that it looked that the PTI-led government in KP was in deep slumber at a time when as many 300 incidents of terrorism have occurred in the province in a year. He chided the opposition party in the centre that it did nothing to strengthen the CTD and only had been talking about attacking the federation with guns — a reference to the long march of the PTI to Islamabad. He said that the federal government had offered the KP government to increase the capacity of its CTD and police but got no response from the other side so far. The minister also criticized the provincial government over its performance on the economic front and said that the KP government had neither any money to give salaries and pensions to its employees nor any funds for the families of martyrs. He claimed that Punjab CTD’s martyr package was 150 per cent more than KP’s CTD. He said that similarly there was 70 percent difference in salaries of CTDs of two provinces. “But the KP government did not talk about it till date.” He underlined that there was no training school available for CTD in KP and added why the provincial government did not talk about it since the last nine years of its rule. He said that the behaviour of former prime minister and Chairman PTI Imran Khan and his aides was “criminal and tantamount to helping the terrorists.” He accused Khan for the low performance of CTD in KP. He concluded that PTI chief was busing in dissolving the two provincial assemblies while terrorists had been killing the innocent people of KP. On the other hand, PTI chief Khan criticized the federal government for its failure to deal with the growing terrorism threat, claiming terrorism witnessed 50 per cent upsurge in Pakistan while the rulers were busing in getting an under-hand deal through NRO-II. In a statement, he said that apart from running the economy to the ground, this “imported government” has failed to deal with recent hike in terrorism in Pakistan with incidents from Chaman to Swat to Lakki Marwat to Bannu. They have also failed to deal with attacks from the international Pak-Afghan border by security forces of a ‘friendly’ Afghan government, he said. “While our soldiers, police and local people are giving daily sacrifices with their lives, the worst part is that this increasing terrorist threat and attacks from across our Western border are finding no space in the discourse of this government of a cabal of crooks,” he added. He further said that despite economy tanking, the PML-N led federal government was petrified of holding elections which was the only way to stabilize the economy through political stability.