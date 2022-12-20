Share:

FAISALABAD - Regional Police Officer (RPO) Sarfraz Ahmed Falki has directed to make foolproof security ar­rangements on the occasion of Christmas across the division.

In a directive issued to CPO Faisalabad and DOPs of district Jhang, Chiniot and Toba Tek Singh here Monday, he directed for evolving a comprehensive security plan for protection of Christian communi­ty as well as maintaining peace across the division.

He said that foolproof security measures should be made at all Churches, Christian localities, spe­cial Christmas bazaars and Christmas celebrations.

He also directed the police officers to visit Christmas bazaars and Churches to check security measures. He further directed for technical sweep­ing and scanning of Churches and conducting search operations in restaurants and hotels near Christian localities, deploying additional police force and effective patrolling besides searching the Christians people at entry points of the Churches with metal detectors and walk-through gates.

LIFE TERM AWARDED IN MURDER CASE

Additional District & Sessions Judge Chaudhry Inam Elahi has awarded life imprisonment to an accused involved in a murder case of Mureedwala police station.

According to the prosecution, accused Allah Ditta had killed his rival Iftikhar Ahmad over an old en­mity some time ago. The police had registered a case and submitted challan in the court. After final argu­ments from both sides, the judge awarded life term to the accused and directed him to pay Rs.0.5 million as compensation to the legal heirs of the deceased.