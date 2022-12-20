Share:

KHERSON - Civilians in the southern Ukrainian city of Kherson continue to shelter from Russian bombardment, with local officials saying that both the city and other recently liberated settlements are hit dozens of times daily. Russian forces “shelled the territory of Kherson region 69 times” on Sunday, said Yaroslav Yanushevych, head of Kherson region military administration, adding that the attacks killed at least three people, injured six, struck a hotel and apartment buildings, and also damaged infrastructure in the region that was recaptured in November. Heating systems and water supply impacted: Halyna Luhova, head of Kherson city military administration, gave the following updates: In one district, the heating system needed water from the Dnipro river, but collecting it “is impossible due to sniper fire and shelling from mortars, artillery and Grad multiplelaunch rocket systems,” she said, recommending that people from such districts leave the city. While 80% of Kherson city is supplied with water, some neighborhoods remained without. The city is 75% supplied with heat, but a number of houses are without heat due to shelling. Electricity has been restored to about 90% of properties in the city but is frequently disrupted. “There are areas, like Antonivka, where it is impossible to restore power supply in the near future, and thousands of people are without electricity because it is impossible to get there because of constant shelling,” Luhova said. Ukraine continues to face attacks from Russian forces using drones and heavy artillery, as Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky calls on European leaders to provide further military aid, including air defense systems.