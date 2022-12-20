Share:

PESHAWAR - Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan has termed the Sehat Card Plus initiative as a flagship achievement of the provincial government which in addition to providing free healthcare facilities, is also playing an important role in providing social security to citizens by reducing the burden of healthcare expenses and improving the standard of living. In a statement issued from Chief Minister’s Secretariat, the Chief Minister maintained that Sehat Card Plus has revolutionized the health sector in the province, adding the initiative has ensured the provision of uniform healthcare facilities to all segments of the society irrespective of their social status due to which it has been widely appreciated at national and international level. According to details, a total of 1,058,797 patients have been admitted under Sehat Card Plus from January 2022 to November 2022 and Rs. 25,834 million has been spent on their treatment. During the same period, 73 kidney transplants and 49 liver transplants have been carried out for Rs. 102 million and 199 million respectively. As far as category-wise admissions of patients are concerned, a total of 47,679 patients in Cardiology, 146,840 in General Surgery, 124,328 in Gyne, 142,615 in Medical, 16,340 in Neurosurgery, 52,481 in Orthopaedic, 37,384 of Oncology, 42,914 of Urology, 3,388 of Cardiac Surgery, 48,386 of the throat, 55,229 of Ophthalmology, 171,195 of Dialysis and 1,768 patients of Peads Cardiology have been admitted during the last eleven months. Keeping in view the utility and benefits of the Sehat Card Plus initiative, the government is taking pragmatic efforts to include the treatment of diseases that are currently not covered by the Sehat Card. To provide legal cover and to ensure the sustainability of the programme, the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Universal Health Coverage Act 2022 has also been passed by the Provincial Assembly. Mahmood Khan concluded that the Sehat Card Plus is an important achievement of the incumbent provincial government towards the establishment of an Islamic Welfare state as per the manifesto of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf.