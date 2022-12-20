Share:

Awami Muslim League (AML) chief and former interior minister Sheikh Rasheed has termed the no-trust motion ‘collusion’ of Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) parties.

Reacting to the political development, Sheikh Rasheed said that PDM is using delaying tactics to stop the dissolution of the assemblies and take all steps to increase its own difficulties.

The former interior minister claimed that the PDM parties pushed themselves into a blind alley by making such steps. Rasheed said that if someone wants to continue its political career then he has to stand alongside Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan.

He alleged that the political opponents are colluding to increase difficulties for the nation.