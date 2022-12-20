Share:

KARACHI - The Sindh government and the Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) have signed an agreement to run two drug rehabilitation centers in Ka­rachi here on Monday. Sec-retary, Social Welfare Department Sindh Dr Shereen Mustafa and ANF Joint Direc-tor Lt. Col Anwar Hussain signed the agreement in pres­ence of Sindh Minister for Social Welfare Sajid Jokhio and Brigd. Viqar Rizvi, Force Commander, ANF Sindh. As per the agreement, Drug Re-habilitation Center being established at Leprosy KMC hospi­tal Manghopir and Youth Develop­ment Centre at Dil Goth, Malir, will be managed by the ANF.

Earlier, Sindh Chief Secretary Dr Mu-hammad Sohail Rajput said that rehabili-tation centers for drug ad­dicts would be established through­out the province, and the institutions would be run under pub-lic-private partnership. He said this today while presiding over an important meet-ing regarding the establishment of a cen-ter for the rehabilitation of drug addicts in Sindh.

He said that the provincial govern­ment would provide funds, building and other facilities, while the private party would manage the drug reha­bilitation centre as per international practices. “The gov-ernment will establish the centre and a well-re­puted private partner will run it”, he said and directed Director General Pri-vate Partnership Assad Zamin to prepare all the necessary docu­ments for the pur-pose.