KARACHI - The Sindh government and the Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) have signed an agreement to run two drug rehabilitation centers in Karachi here on Monday. Sec-retary, Social Welfare Department Sindh Dr Shereen Mustafa and ANF Joint Direc-tor Lt. Col Anwar Hussain signed the agreement in presence of Sindh Minister for Social Welfare Sajid Jokhio and Brigd. Viqar Rizvi, Force Commander, ANF Sindh. As per the agreement, Drug Re-habilitation Center being established at Leprosy KMC hospital Manghopir and Youth Development Centre at Dil Goth, Malir, will be managed by the ANF.
Earlier, Sindh Chief Secretary Dr Mu-hammad Sohail Rajput said that rehabili-tation centers for drug addicts would be established throughout the province, and the institutions would be run under pub-lic-private partnership. He said this today while presiding over an important meet-ing regarding the establishment of a cen-ter for the rehabilitation of drug addicts in Sindh.
He said that the provincial government would provide funds, building and other facilities, while the private party would manage the drug rehabilitation centre as per international practices. “The gov-ernment will establish the centre and a well-reputed private partner will run it”, he said and directed Director General Pri-vate Partnership Assad Zamin to prepare all the necessary documents for the pur-pose.