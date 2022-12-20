Share:

RAWALPINDI - A soldier and two civilians were martyred in a suicide blast in North Waziristan on Monday. According to a press release issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the suicide blast occurred in general area Miran Shah in North Waziristan district on Monday. “Naik Abid and two civilians embraced martyrdom while one civilian was injured in the incident,” the ISPR said. The martyred soldier was identified as 33-year-old Naik Abid, a resident of from Mansehra.