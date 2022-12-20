Share:

isLamaBad - A solo show of contemporary art paintings by Natasha Malik concluded here Monday at Khas Art Gallery featuring ‘The Life of an Image’ – a multimedia series through which Malik explored the introspective artistic process, its challenges, complexities and outcomes. The body of work examined the creative process of art-making and interprets the life of the work once it leaves the artist’s studio. The artwork exists and interacts within a multitude of systems, which often operate entirely independent of the artist, each with its own vision and purpose.