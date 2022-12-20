Share:

KARACHI - Sindh Chief Minister Syed Mu­rad Ali Shah has said that 1,320 megawatt of coal-fired energy has been added to the national grid in this month of December 2022 and another 660 mega­watt would be added next year. “I believe that solution to the country’s energy crisis lies in Thar coal.” This he said on Monday while presiding over a board meeting of Thar Coal En­ergy here at the CM House.

The meeting was attended by Sindh Education Minister Syed Sardar Shah, Minister En­ergy Imtiaz Shaikh, Advisor Law Murtaza Wahab, Chief Secretary Sohail Rajput, PSCM Fayaz Ja­toi, DG Coal Authority Khadim Channa, and others. Federal Minister for Poverty Allevia­tion and Social Safety Shazia Marri, Special Assistant to PM Tariq Bajwa, Federal Secretary Energy Rashid Langrial, Fed­eral Secretary Law Raja Naeem Akbar, and others attended the meeting through video link. Sindh Energy Minister Imtiaz Shaikh while giving briefing to the chief minister said that Sino-Sindh Resources (SSR) started coal excavation work in Block-I in January and in December 31, 99 percent work has been com­pleted to excavate 7.8 mtpa coal. It was a part of CPEC project.

The CM was told that the Power engineering Company has installed two 660 MW coal-fired power plants for $2 billion. Both the power plants successfully synchronized with the national grid on De­cember 2 and December 11. Imtiaz Shaikh told the chief minister that SECM planned to expand the mine from 7.6 mtpa to 12.2 mtpa mine. He said that Lucky Electric Pow­er has started work on a 660 MW power plant for which it would be supplied 3.6 Mtpa coal. This plant would start commercial operation in 2024.

It may be noted that Thar Energy has already synchro­nized its 330 MW coal-fired power plant with the national Grid in October and another 330 MW would start commer­cial operation by 2023.