LAHORE - Lahore Development Author­ity (LDA), on Monday took ac­tion against eight illegal housing schemes during a grand operation. Official sources said that LDA’s State Management Private Hous­ing Schemes Department under the supervision of Director Asa­dullah Cheema conducted opera­tion and demolished offices, roads, four walls and other structures of eight illegal housing schemes. Dur­ing the operation, action was taken against A&M Homes, Palm Villas, Ehsaas Villas, Maraka Marketing, Punjab State, Mohalinwal Nagar, Bismillah Associates and an ille­gal land subdivision located near Greenview. LDA Director General Aamir Ahmed Khan said that inten­sive operation against illegal hous­ing schemes and constructions would continue.