QUETTA - Chairman of Pakistan Businesses Forum Balochistan Chapter, Daroo Khan Achakzai on Monday said the province had a high concentration of natural resources, including oil, coal, gold, copper and gas reserves, and it provided a vital link to con­nect the country with Central Asian Republics and a number of other countries in the Indian Ocean for trade and economic activities. Ad­dressing members of the Chaman Chamber of Commerce and Indus­try (CCCI), he said, “Because of our own weaknesses and mistakes, we have yet not been able to fully ex­ploit this potential”. He said that General Syed Asim Munir since as­suming the office of Chief of Army Staff, had been visiting important places, which indicated his priori­ties and efforts to uphold peace and security in the country.

“During a visit to Quetta and Tur­bat, the army chief vowed that every effort would be made for security and safety of the people of Balo­chistan ensuring peaceful environ­ment for its socio-economic devel­opment”, he added.

“Given its geo-strategic and geo-economic importance, Pakistan’s prosperous future is linked with Balochistan”. He further said the launch of CPEC had provided an opportunity to move in that direc­tion, but still a lot more needed to be done to bring into use the prov­ince’s immense treasures in the form of natural resources. “We have no doubt in saying that hostile ele­ments were still operating in the province and they must be chased out of the land, and apprehended at the earliest.

“Sustainable peace will only come in the province by resolving long standing issues and griev­ances of the Baloch people. A se­rious effort needs to be made on part of federal government, so that our people could not be further exploited by the enemies of Paki­stan”, Achakzai stated. PBF Vice Chairperson Sana Durrani sug­gested that a Grand Dialogue in­volving Baloch leadership should be held where a road map should be worked out for Balochistan’s development. “This road map must show sincerity of purpose and commitment on part of gov­ernment to address grievances of Balochistan people”, she added.

“Time has come to undo the neg­ligence and mistakes of past and move forward with a spirit of unity to ensure a bright future for every region of Pakistan”, Durrani said.