Share:

A speeding van overturned near a blind turn on Multan Road on Tuesday, leaving three people dead and 12 injured.

Rescuers and police said the incident took place apparently due to dense fog and speeding. Members of a family were heading to Okara from Lahore when they met with the fatal accident.

Three travellers including a woman were killed in the tragedy. The injured were taken to nearby hospitals by locals and rescuers and four of them were said to be critical.

Police said they were investigating the case