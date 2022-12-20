Share:

ATTOCK - Annual Book Fair ‘Kitab Mela’ organised by TMA was inaugurated by the assistant commissioner Attock. The book fair was organised for the authors of different languages (Pashto, Urdu, Punjabi) belonging to Attock district. Students and large number of people from different walks of life visited the book fair and took keen interest in books displayed at different stalls. The assistant commissioner said that books were our best friends and such fairs will promote the habits of reading. He asserted that we can play a vital role by reading books and giving books as gift other others.