TOKyO - Tokyo stocks opened lower on Monday, after Wall Street dropped over renewed fears of a global slowdown. The benchmark Nikkei 225 index was down 0.78 percent, or 214.14 points, at 27,312.98 in early trade, while the broader Topix index was down 0.54 percent, or 10.60 points, at 1,939.61. Japanese shares were weighed down by “falls in US shares, but the focus is whether the trend will turn around,” senior market analyst Toshiyuki Kanayama of Monex said in a note. Global markets dropped further Friday on prospects of more aggressive interest rate rises to fight inflation, renewing concerns the global economy could enter recession next year. After a healthy rally in recent weeks fuelled by signs that price rises were slowing, the US Federal Reserve, European Central Bank and Bank of England last week dampened the holiday cheer by hiking borrowing costs again by sizable amounts and warning of more pain. Observers are concerned economies could be heading for a period of stagflation where prices keep rising but growth stalls. “Last week, concerns emerged again that the US economy would make a hard landing” involving a recession phase due to inflation, and high interest rates, chief strategist Masayuki Kubota of Rakuten Securities said in a note. “However, Japanese shares are relatively cheap and good to buy long-term,” he added.