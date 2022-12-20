Share:

HONOLULU - At least 36 people have been injured, 11 seriously, after a Hawaiian Airlines flight from Phoenix to Honolulu was hit by severe turbulence. One passenger said the shaking became so severe they were “pretty much floating off of our chairs”. Twenty people were taken to local hospitals with injuries ranging from lacerations, bruising and loss of consciousness to head injuries. Thunderstorms were reported in the area at the time of the turbulence. There were 278 passengers and 10 crew on board the Airbus A330-200.