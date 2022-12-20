Share:

pesHaWar - The University of Engineering & Technology (UET) Peshawar and SIMBRI Construction Solutions, Lahore (SCSL) signed a commercial licensing agreement for “SIMBRI Flyash Bricks” joint applied research for the development of sustainable construction materials. Manager Office of Research Innovation and C o m m e r c i a l i z a t i o n (ORIC) UET Peshawar Dr Tariq Khalil and Chief Operation Officer SCSL Syed Salman Al-Husainy signed the agreement. Prof Dr Iftikhar said that UET Peshawar is a leading university in the province whose work in the field of civil engineering is leading to environmentally friendly product development in the construction industry. UET Peshawar is actively involved in bridging university with industry through its ORIC office. He appreciated the efforts of Prof. Dr Khan Shahzada and his team who carried out the research for “SIMBRI Flyash Bricks” and Director ORIC Dr Nasru Minallah. Al-Husainy informed that SCSL has introduced SIMBRI flyash bricks which are sustainable, environment-friendly and lowcost products Prof Dr Khan Shahzada gave a presentation on the research carried out for “SIMBRI Flyash Bricks “and highlighted their significance. Prof Dr Hamid Ullah, Secretary BOASAR, termed the product sustainable and beneficial for the end user