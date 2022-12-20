Share:

Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto landed in the US capital on Monday for a round of demanding talks. This visit might be tricky as the purpose is to continue ties with the US without disturbing Pakistan’s cherished relationship with its neighbour, China. Both parties remain geopolitical opponents and so the bal­ancing line is thin. While there is no backing down on Pak-China relations, these talks and potential allyship will help Pakistan’s in­ternational position and reiterate its historical partnership with Washington. Thus, the Foreign Office is determined in maintain­ing good ties with both.

Another issue in the backdrop is Pakistan’s rumoured dealings with Russia. While the FM has stated clearly that Pakistan is not receiving any discounted energy from Russia, ministers are insin­uating otherwise and there is much confusion. Last week, the state minister for Petroleum, Musadik Malik, announced that Russia had decided to provide discounted energy to Pakistan. This state­ment came a month after the finance minister also implied a lean­ing toward Russian oil.

This mixed messaging around a state which is heavily sanctioned by the US is bound to add difficulty to the discussion. Despite the FM’s denial of the deal, he did report a looming energy crisis for the country underway. The government must, however, present a unified stance on the subject and any contradictions show poor coordination between departments.

There is also the issue of rising bilateral tensions between India and Pakistan. This is bound to come up in the talks as the FM has recently expressed disapproval of the Indian PM. Bilawal’s “butch­er of Gujarat” remark on Modi has sparked nationwide protests in India and this hardline stance may influence the nature of the con­versation. However, the response remains justified and these pro­tests show vitriol and blind devotion to Modi. Most importantly, it should show the international community the extent of religious extremism in India and its subsequent threat to minorities