LAHORE - Governor Punjab Muhammad Baligh-ur-Rehman has said that poets Saaghir Siddiqui and Perveen Shakir are asset to Urdu lit­erature and their works have left indelible imprints on literature. Speak­ing at the launch of Monthly journal ‘Mah-e-Nau’ - Saaghir Siddiqui and Perveen Shakir Number, at the Govenor’s House here on Monday, he said the services of the great literary figures need to be recognized for poster­ity, adding these journals will help in a better understanding of the poets for the readers. The ceremony was held under the auspices of Directorate of Electronic Media and Publications (DEMP), Ministry of Information and Broadcasting in collaboration with Department of Urdu, Government Col­lege University (GCU), Lahore.