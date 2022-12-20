Share:

World Cup silver medalists France returned home from Qatar on Monday to greet their fans in a public square in Paris.

France captain and goalkeeper Hugo Lloris and head coach Didier Deschamps were the first members of Les Bleus to appear at the Place de la Concorde.

They waved their hands to salute fans before the rest of the squad, including superstar Kylian Mbappe, appeared on a balcony at the Hotel de Crillon near the square.

Thousands flocked to the Place de la Concorde to thank France for their efforts in this winter's World Cup. The team's greeting was televised.

The team players also applauded the crowd to cheer them up and then went inside the hotel.

Some of the fans also lit flares to celebrate France's silver medal in the World Cup and lit up the square.

On Sunday at Lusail Stadium, Argentina beat France 4-2 on penalties to be crowned the World Cup champions for a third time in history.

Argentina previously won the World Cup in 1978 and 1986.

Deschamps' men returned to France as the 2022 runners-up, a disappointment for Les Bleus.

France won the World Cup in 1998 and 2018.