Wednesday, December 20, 2023
110 students get laptops under PM scheme

Staff Reporter
December 20, 2023
MULTAN  -  As many as 110 students of Emerson University Multan (EUM) received under the Prime Minister Laptop Scheme here Tuesday. During a ceremony held in this regard, a total of 220 laptops were disbursed under the scheme and Punjab Governor Balighur Rehman had distributed 100 laptops among the varsity students last month. Addressing the ceremony, Vice Chancellor EUM Dr Muhammad Ramzan highlighted the significance of the laptops in enabling students to earn a “Halal livelihood” through freelancing and online programmes, empowering them to contribute to their families. He advised the students to adapt to emerging trends and prepare for future opportunities. Guest of honour, Secretary Agriculture South Punjab, Saqib Ali Ateel congratulated the students, emphasising that their hard work would instill ambition and determination to overcome life’s challenges.

