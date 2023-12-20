2nd phase of divisional coaches training commences 

LAHORE - The second phase of divi­sional coaches training com­menced here at the Punjab Stadium on Tuesday. Secre­tary Sports Punjab Shahid Zaman and DG Sports Pun­jab Dr Asif Tufail formally inaugurated the 5-day Track and Field Course in which 20 divisional coaches including three females are attaining modern training from mas­ter trainers. Principal Insti­tute of Sports Sciences Pun­jab (ISSP) Chand Parveen, Chief Instructor Hafeez Bhat­ti, Instructors Shaista Qaiser and Sajid Ali were also pres­ent at the opening ceremony. The Secretary Sports Punjab said that it is a golden op­portunity for provincial and divisional coaches to learn modern techniques and polish their coaching skills. “Definitely, the holding of high-profile coaching course is a historic initiative, and it will have durable and posi­tive impacts on the future of sports in the province.” Dr Asif Tufail said that a prop­erly trained and competent coach is no less than a bless­ing for the athletes. He urged the participating coaches to pass on the valuable modern knowledge and techniques to their respective junior coaches and players. Master trainer IAAF Level 4 Coach Tariq Sidhu delivered an in-depth lecture on Principles of Training and Fitness Components.