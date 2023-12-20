2nd phase of divisional coaches training commences 

LAHORE - The second phase of divisional coaches training commenced here at the Punjab Stadium on Tuesday. Secretary Sports Punjab Shahid Zaman and DG Sports Punjab Dr Asif Tufail formally inaugurated the 5-day Track and Field Course in which 20 divisional coaches including three females are attaining modern training from master trainers. Principal Institute of Sports Sciences Punjab (ISSP) Chand Parveen, Chief Instructor Hafeez Bhatti, Instructors Shaista Qaiser and Sajid Ali were also present at the opening ceremony. The Secretary Sports Punjab said that it is a golden opportunity for provincial and divisional coaches to learn modern techniques and polish their coaching skills. “Definitely, the holding of high-profile coaching course is a historic initiative, and it will have durable and positive impacts on the future of sports in the province.” Dr Asif Tufail said that a properly trained and competent coach is no less than a blessing for the athletes. He urged the participating coaches to pass on the valuable modern knowledge and techniques to their respective junior coaches and players. Master trainer IAAF Level 4 Coach Tariq Sidhu delivered an in-depth lecture on Principles of Training and Fitness Components.