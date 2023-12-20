300 laptops distributed among SMIU’s students: Sindh HEC Chairman

KARACHI-The Sindh HEC Chairman Dr Tariq Rafi, Vice Chancellor of Sindh Madressatul Islam University Dr Mujeeb Sahrai and Regional Director of federal HEC Javed Ali Memon distributed 300 laptops among the students of different departments of Sindh Madressatul Islam University under the Prime Minister Youth Program Laptop Scheme on Tuesday at a ceremony, which was held at the SMIU’s auditorium.

Addressing the ceremony Dr. Tariq Rafi appreciated the federal HEC for giving laptops to the talented and deserving students of the country, which may be supportive of their academic progress. He said we are living in a digitalized world, where our students, faculty and researchers must be connected with the world through gadgets because we can’t live in isolation. He said unlike our generation’s past today’s world is connected to figure tips, hence students must benefit from modern gadgets, that would be beneficial for their academic growth and development of the country. He further said today multiple challenges have emerged for faculty as well as for students, hence they must concentrate on quality education, which is necessary for national development. He said that the federal HEC had taken a wise decision ten years ago to give laptops to deserving students, which have been a necessary tool especially for their academic and research work.

Emphasising the laptop recipients of the Alma-Mater of Quaid-e-Azam Mohammad Ali Jinnah, hence have to play their due role in changing the destiny of the country through their dedication, commitment, and hard work. Praising the role of former Chief Minister Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah, the Sindh HEC chairman said due to his support the public universities of the province received an appropriate budget, as he was a highly qualified person and was aware of the needs and importance of higher education. Dr Mujeeb Sahrai, Vice Chancellor of Sindh Madressatul Islam University in his speech said by the end of the 20th century world has been changed and it is being driven now by technologies.