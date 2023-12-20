Wednesday, December 20, 2023
4 motorcyclists robbed in broad daylight

Our Staff Reporter
December 20, 2023
Regional, Multan, Newspaper

MUZAFFARGARH  -  Muzaffargarh Police registered at least four cases of robbing motorbikes and cash worth thousands from Khan Garh and outskirts with locals protested for coping with increasing cases of street crimes surfacing across the district on Tuesday. As per detail received from the police source, a motorbike owned by a shoe store’s owner, Ishaq Tariq, was stolen from the Main Bazaar here.

In second incident, the muggers looted the fish seller, Mukhtar Pappu the cash worth Rs80,000 alongwith a motorbike from him. Another motorbike was stolen outside of the mosque when the owner Zain had stopped to offer prayer in Khan Garh. In the fourth incident of the kind, some unidentified robbers snatched a two-wheeler from the son of a local politician Aamir Karamat in broad daylight. Locals including Aamir, Shahzad Hassan, Mujahid, Arsalan and others held demonstrations against increasing incidents of street crimes, demanding the authorities concerned to take immediate action to impede the crimes.

Won’t allow polls to be delayed, reiterates SC

Our Staff Reporter

