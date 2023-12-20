42 DROs take oath in Punjab

LAHORE - Provincial Election Commissioner Saeed Gul on Tuesday administered the oath to 42 District Returning Officers (DROs) in Punjab for conducting the upcoming general elections. The oath-taking ceremony was held during a training session of the DROs here. Speaking on the occasion, the commissioner said that as election officials, the DROs were obligated to perform their duties in accordance with the election rules. He urged the DROs to ensure transparent elections by leveraging all available resources, emphasizing the importance of not succumbing to political pressure. “The Election Commission pledged its full cooperation to facilitate the transparent conduct of elections in Punjab province,” he added.