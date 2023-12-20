4th Inverex 3×3 Basketball Tournament from 26th

LAHORE -The 4th Inverex Solar En­ergy Trophy 3×3 Basketball Tournament is being held at the International Abdul Nasir Basketball Court, Ar­ambagh, from December 26. Karachi Basketball Club is the defending champion. Ejaz Ahamd Qureshi of PWD has been nominated as me­dia coordinator of the tour­nament. Chief organizer Gh­ulam Muhammad Khan said that the interested teams should confirm their par­ticipation to the tournament secretary M Ashraf Yahya by December 23. The draws for the tournament will be drawn on December 24.