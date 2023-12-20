Wednesday, December 20, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

4th Inverex 3×3 Basketball Tournament from 26th

STAFF REPORT
December 20, 2023
Sports

LAHORE -The 4th Inverex Solar En­ergy Trophy 3×3 Basketball Tournament is being held at the International Abdul Nasir Basketball Court, Ar­ambagh, from December 26. Karachi Basketball Club is the defending champion. Ejaz Ahamd Qureshi of PWD has been nominated as me­dia coordinator of the tour­nament. Chief organizer Gh­ulam Muhammad Khan said that the interested teams should confirm their par­ticipation to the tournament secretary M Ashraf Yahya by December 23. The draws for the tournament will be drawn on December 24.

Tags:

STAFF REPORT

Sports

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-12-19/Lahore/epaper_img_1702959961.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023