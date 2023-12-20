4th Inverex 3×3 Basketball Tournament from 26th

LAHORE -The 4th Inverex Solar Energy Trophy 3×3 Basketball Tournament is being held at the International Abdul Nasir Basketball Court, Arambagh, from December 26. Karachi Basketball Club is the defending champion. Ejaz Ahamd Qureshi of PWD has been nominated as media coordinator of the tournament. Chief organizer Ghulam Muhammad Khan said that the interested teams should confirm their participation to the tournament secretary M Ashraf Yahya by December 23. The draws for the tournament will be drawn on December 24.