50 Hazara police ASIs promoted

ABBOTTABAD - The Police Departmental Promotion Committee, led by Deputy Inspector General of Police Hazara Region, Muhammad Aijaz Khan, convened to promote 50 Assistant Sub-Inspectors (ASIs) to Sub-Inspectors.
Under the meticulous review of the committee chaired by DIG Hazara, the professional services of the ASIs were evaluated, resulting in their elevation to the rank of Sub-Inspectors.
This promotion includes 9 officers from Haripur, 16 from Abbottabad, 12 from Mansehra, 3 from Batagram, 2 from Torghar, and 8 from Kohistan.
Muhammad Aijaz Khan, DIG Hazara, extended congratulations to all the promoted officers, highlighting the vital role they play in serving the community. He stressed the importance of ensuring justice for the oppressed and impartially maintaining law and order.
Additionally, DIG Hazara encouraged the newly promoted Sub-Inspectors to diligently fulfil their professional duties, take effective measures against criminal activities, and actively participate in continuous improvement through professional courses.