50 Hazara police ASIs promoted

ABBOTTABAD - The Police Departmental Promotion Committee, led by Deputy Inspector General of Police Haz­ara Region, Muhammad Aijaz Khan, convened to promote 50 Assistant Sub-Inspectors (ASIs) to Sub-Inspectors.

Under the meticulous review of the committee chaired by DIG Hazara, the professional servic­es of the ASIs were eval­uated, resulting in their elevation to the rank of Sub-Inspectors.

This promotion in­cludes 9 officers from Haripur, 16 from Abbot­tabad, 12 from Manseh­ra, 3 from Batagram, 2 from Torghar, and 8 from Kohistan.

Muhammad Aijaz Khan, DIG Hazara, ex­tended congratulations to all the promoted of­ficers, highlighting the vital role they play in serving the commu­nity. He stressed the importance of ensur­ing justice for the op­pressed and impartial­ly maintaining law and order.

Additionally, DIG Haz­ara encouraged the newly promoted Sub-In­spectors to diligently fulfil their profession­al duties, take effective measures against crim­inal activities, and ac­tively participate in con­tinuous improvement through professional courses.