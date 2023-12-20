Wednesday, December 20, 2023
7 PTI leaders in hiding to be declared Proclaimed Offenders
Agencies
December 20, 2023
LAHORE  -  An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Tuesday started the proceedings to declare 7 Pakistan Tehreek- e-Insaf (PTI) leaders as proclaimed offenders (POs) in a case related to May-9 violence.

The court started the proceedings to declare the PTI leaders, including Hammad Azhar, Mian Aslam Iqbal, Samar, Malik Haider Ali, Fayyaz Anwar, Muhammad Adnan and Muhammad Qasim, as proclaimed offenders in a case of torching police vehicles at Rahat Bakery Chowk.

The court also directed police to display the proclamation against the PTI leaders and sought a report in this regard, on the next date of hearing. ATC Judge Abher Gul Khan started the proceedings under Section 87 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) on application filed by the police.

The investigation officer had filed the application with a plea to start the process of declaring the accused as proclaimed offenders for not joining the investigation and judicial proceedings. He submitted that the accused had gone into hiding to avoid arrest. Sarwar Road police had registered a case against PTI leaders and workers over torching police vehicles at Rahat Bakery Chowk, during May-9 violence.

