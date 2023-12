9th Benazir Bhutto Shaheed National Tennis inaugurated

LAHORE - The Benazir Bhutto Shaheed National Tennis Championship was inaugurated by Senator Far­hat Ullah Baber and Senator Taj Haider on Tuesday. The main draw matches were played on Tuesday. In the men singles first round, Hamza Asim beat Mahatir Muhammad 6-3,7-5; M Salar beat Saqib Hayat 6-2,4-7,7-5; Abdul­lah Adnan beatHuzaima Abdul Rehman 6-0,6-2; Hamza Roman beat Ehtisham Himayun 6-4,6-3;

M Talha beat Uzair Khan 3-6,6-3,6-4. Aqeel Khan beat Shezad Khan 7-5,6-4; M Shoaib beat Imran Bhatti 6-1,6-4; Yousaf Khalil beat Asad ullah 6-2,6-2; Barkat ullahbeat Ha­mid Israr 6-2,7-6(3); M Abid beat Ilham Khan 6-2,6-0; Waqas Malik beat Hassam Khan 6-1,2- 1(ret); Muzzamil Murtaza beat Nofil Kaleem 6-1,6-3; Mud­dassir Murtaza beat Faizan Fi­yaz 6-1,6-2; Hasheesh Kumar beat M Zaryab 6-2,6-3; Sami Zeb Khan beat Jabir Ali 6-1,6-1 and Ahmed Nael Qureshi beat Ahmed Baber 6-3,3-6,6-3.

In U-18 boys singles first round, Ibrahim Saqib, Muzzamil Bhand, Abdul Basit, Nabeel Ali Qayum, Bilal Asim, Ali Zain, Asad Zaman, M Salar, Hamza Roman, Uzair Khan, M Uzair, Mahtir, Ray­an Khan, Hamza Asim, Ehtisham Humayun and Huzaima Abdul Rehman won their respective matches. In U-14 boys singles first round, Hassan Usmani, Na­beel Ali Qayum, Zohaib Amjad, M Arsalan, Muzzamil Bhand, Razik Sultan, Mahd Shezad and Haziq Asim were the winners.