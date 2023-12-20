In this technology-dominated era, dependency on digital tech­nologies, including artificial in­telligence (AI), has become com­monplace. AI, in various forms like robotics and chat GPT, has signif­icantly influenced people’s focus on technology. Its widespread use raises concerns about job replace­ment across sectors, impacting lives globally.

Recent research indicates a rising percentage of job dis­placement since 2000, especial­ly in manufacturing sectors. The World Economic Forum’s “The Future of Jobs Report 2020” pre­dicts AI replacing 85 million jobs globally by 2025. In May, 4,000 jobs were lost in the technologi­cal sector due to AI, with expec­tations of more significant future job replacements.

PWC research suggests that by mid-2030, one-third of all employ­ment will be at risk of automa­tion. AI’s impact on jobs extends beyond individuals, affecting the economy, society, mental health, and people’s creative abilities.

IQRA KALHORO,

Sukkur.