In this technology-dominated era, dependency on digital technologies, including artificial intelligence (AI), has become commonplace. AI, in various forms like robotics and chat GPT, has significantly influenced people’s focus on technology. Its widespread use raises concerns about job replacement across sectors, impacting lives globally.
Recent research indicates a rising percentage of job displacement since 2000, especially in manufacturing sectors. The World Economic Forum’s “The Future of Jobs Report 2020” predicts AI replacing 85 million jobs globally by 2025. In May, 4,000 jobs were lost in the technological sector due to AI, with expectations of more significant future job replacements.
PWC research suggests that by mid-2030, one-third of all employment will be at risk of automation. AI’s impact on jobs extends beyond individuals, affecting the economy, society, mental health, and people’s creative abilities.
IQRA KALHORO,
Sukkur.