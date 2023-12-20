AIDS surge

As countries mark World AIDS Day today, it’s an opportunity for Pakistan, grappling with a concerning surge in HIV cases. HIV spreads through various means, such as body fluids and sexual contact, slowly weakening the body’s defence against infection. Without treatment, it progresses to AIDS, where the body’s defences break down, making even minor illnesses potentially fatal.
According to UNAIDS, in 2010, there were 75,000 HIV cases. However, by 2022, this number had risen to 270,000. The cases among women increased from 9,000 in 2010 to 49,000 in 2022, and in children, from 830 in 2010 to 6,700 in 2022, indicating a rapid escalation of HIV in Pakistan.
The question arises: How can we reduce it? There are significant ways to control HIV. As an Islamic country, Pakistan follows Islamic laws that advise against immoral sexual contact, promoting a clean lifestyle. To reverse the trajectory of this avoidable and curable illness in Pakistan, audacious action, resolute political will, and a cohesive national response are necessary.
BEBARG MARRI,
Balochistan.