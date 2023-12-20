AIDS surge

As countries mark World AIDS Day today, it’s an opportunity for Pakistan, grappling with a con­cerning surge in HIV cases. HIV spreads through various means, such as body fluids and sexual con­tact, slowly weakening the body’s defence against infection. Without treatment, it progresses to AIDS, where the body’s defences break down, making even minor illness­es potentially fatal.

According to UNAIDS, in 2010, there were 75,000 HIV cases. However, by 2022, this number had risen to 270,000. The cas­es among women increased from 9,000 in 2010 to 49,000 in 2022, and in children, from 830 in 2010 to 6,700 in 2022, indicating a rap­id escalation of HIV in Pakistan.

The question arises: How can we reduce it? There are significant ways to control HIV. As an Islam­ic country, Pakistan follows Islam­ic laws that advise against immor­al sexual contact, promoting a clean lifestyle. To reverse the trajectory of this avoidable and curable illness in Pakistan, audacious action, res­olute political will, and a cohesive national response are necessary.

BEBARG MARRI,

Balochistan.