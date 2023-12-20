 Ambassador of Jordan meets privatisation minister

ISLAMABAD - Dr Maen Khreasat, Ambassador of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan in Pakistan, on Tuesday called on Care­taker Minister for Privatisa­tion Fawad Hasan Fawad to discuss issues of mutual interest and cooperation that came under discussion at length. The ambassador elaborated upon Jordan’s experience with privatiza­tion and the resulting ben­efits that have accrued to the Jordanian economy, said a press release issued by the Ministry of Privatization. He explained the supportive policies adopted by Jordan have opened up the country for international investment from across the world. The minister while citing similar­ities between the two broth­erly countries appreciated the privatisation program of Jordan as a replicable model for Pakistan. The minister apprised the ambassador on progress in the privatization process in Pakistan.