Wednesday, December 20, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

Anaemia reduction programme launched in 50 girls’ schools

Anaemia reduction programme launched in 50 girls’ schools
Our Staff Reporter
December 20, 2023
National, Regional, Islamabad, Newspaper

ISLAMABAD  -  The pilot project of weekly Iron Folic Acid Supple­mentation (WIFAS) has benefited over 5,000 in-school adolescent girls for anaemia’s reduction.

The project was jointly started by the federal and Punjab governments and Nutrition International (NI). The pilot project reached adolescent girls with the recommended scheme of WIFAS and enhanced their knowledge about nutrition and iron deficiency anaemia. Under the project, Nutrition International joined hands with the Nutrition Wing of Ministry of National Health Services Regulations and Coordina­tion, Integrated Reproductive Maternal Newborn, Child Health and Nutrition Programme Punjab and Lodhran district’s health and education authorities to pilot this programme in 50 public sector schools. As per the findings of the National Nutrition Survey 2018, 54.7 percent of the country’s adolescent girls are anaemic, with a higher prevalence in rural areas (56 percent) than urban areas (53 percent).

Won’t allow polls to be delayed, reiterates SC

Tags:

Our Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-12-19/Lahore/epaper_img_1702959961.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023