Anaemia reduction programme launched in 50 girls’ schools

ISLAMABAD - The pilot project of weekly Iron Folic Acid Supple­mentation (WIFAS) has benefited over 5,000 in-school adolescent girls for anaemia’s reduction.

The project was jointly started by the federal and Punjab governments and Nutrition International (NI). The pilot project reached adolescent girls with the recommended scheme of WIFAS and enhanced their knowledge about nutrition and iron deficiency anaemia. Under the project, Nutrition International joined hands with the Nutrition Wing of Ministry of National Health Services Regulations and Coordina­tion, Integrated Reproductive Maternal Newborn, Child Health and Nutrition Programme Punjab and Lodhran district’s health and education authorities to pilot this programme in 50 public sector schools. As per the findings of the National Nutrition Survey 2018, 54.7 percent of the country’s adolescent girls are anaemic, with a higher prevalence in rural areas (56 percent) than urban areas (53 percent).