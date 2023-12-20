At least 127 dead in northwest China earthquake

DAHEJIA, CHINA - Rescuers in remote villages of northwest Chi­na dug through the rubble of collapsed homes in freezing conditions on Tuesday after the coun­try’s deadliest earthquake in years killed at least 127 people. State media said the shallow trem­or just before midnight had caused the deaths of at least 113 and injured more than 530 in im­poverished Gansu province, as of Tuesday after­noon. A further 14 died and 198 were injured in Haidong in neighbouring Qinghai province, state-run newspaper the People’s Daily reported. The quake damaged more than 155,000 buildings, ac­cording to state broadcaster CCTV, and sent res­idents running into the freezing streets for safe­ty. At a village near the epicentre, AFP reporters saw huge cracks running through the exterior and interior walls of a brick home, and the roof of a building that had caved in completely.

“I am 70 and I have never experienced such a powerful quake in my life,” resident Ma Wenchang told AFP.“I can’t live (in this house) anymore be­cause it’s too dangerous. My relatives have been re­located somewhere else.”