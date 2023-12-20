Awaran unveiled

I am writing to highlight a crucial matter for Awaran, one of Balochistan’s largest districts.
Awaran, with its immense potential and rich cultural heritage, has played a significant role in Balochistan’s economic development since becoming a separate district in November 1992. However, a notable gap exists in the local educational landscape – the absence of a university. This absence is a critical issue impacting local education and hindering overall regional development. A university in Awaran would not only offer higher education opportunities but also stimulate economic growth, fostering innovation, research, and skill development.
Establishing a university in Awaran could unlock the area’s untapped potential and empower residents with knowledge and skills for a brighter future. It would bridge the educational gap and significantly contribute to Balochistan’s socioeconomic development.
I urge you to seriously consider and take necessary steps to address this long standing issue. Your support in establishing a university in Awaran will undoubtedly positively impact residents’ lives and contribute to the region’s overall progress.
ADNAN DAWOOD,
Kech.