Awaran unveiled

I am writing to highlight a crucial matter for Awaran, one of Balo­chistan’s largest districts.

Awaran, with its immense po­tential and rich cultural heritage, has played a significant role in Balochistan’s economic develop­ment since becoming a separate district in November 1992. How­ever, a notable gap exists in the lo­cal educational landscape – the ab­sence of a university. This absence is a critical issue impacting local education and hindering overall regional development. A univer­sity in Awaran would not only of­fer higher education opportuni­ties but also stimulate economic growth, fostering innovation, re­search, and skill development.

Establishing a university in Awaran could unlock the area’s untapped potential and empow­er residents with knowledge and skills for a brighter future. It would bridge the educational gap and significantly contribute to Balochistan’s socioeconomic development.

I urge you to seriously consid­er and take necessary steps to address this long standing is­sue. Your support in establishing a university in Awaran will un­doubtedly positively impact resi­dents’ lives and contribute to the region’s overall progress.

ADNAN DAWOOD,

Kech.