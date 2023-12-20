Capital March

The protests that started in Balochistan are now headed to the capital as the Baloch Yakjehti Council (BYC) marches towards Islamabad. This ignites concerns about potential unrest or chaos that may ensue. However, any crackdown on peaceful protesters cannot be justified. The protesters are protesting against extrajudicial killings and missing persons in Balochistan province. Wrongfully detaining the protesters to deter them from the protest should be avoided and unnecessary crackdown is equivalent to denying the people their democratic right to peaceful assembly.

The BYC’s march is coming all the way from Turbat. These protests started with an alleged extrajudicial killing in November and have sustained since then. Over the days, certain shutdowns were held across different cities and districts in Balochistan. Finally, BYC decided to end the sit-in in Quetta and bring the demands to the capital city. On their way to Islamabad, the protesters met a crackdown in Dera Ghazi Khan. Though the detained protesters have now been released, the Human Rights Commission of Pakistan (HRCP) has criticised this behaviour of the law enforcement departments.

The HRCP maintains that the march should not be targeted as those who are protesting have a constitutional right to peacefully protest. Crackdowns create an unwarranted situation and lead to chaos as the protesters resist and law enforcement uses force. This must be avoided at all costs. Though there are fears that any unwanted situation may arise leading to confrontation, it is important that the demands of these protesters are heard and responded to. The enduring issue of missing persons must be dealt with.

BYC is marching towards Islamabad because the demands were not paid any heed when the Council staged protests and sit-ins within the province. For the government at the centre, it is essential to talk to the protesters, listen to their demands, and guarantee them the protection of their basic rights as have been promised in the Constitution.