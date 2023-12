Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar will visit Ghulam Ishaq Khan Institute of Sciences and Technology, Topi, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa today.

He will address a ceremony there and also have an interaction session with the students of the Institute. He will also inaugurate Girls Hostel of the Institute.

Later, the Prime Minister will visit Peshawar, where he will attend the 46th Convocation of Khyber Medical College. He will also address the Convocation.