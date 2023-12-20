CM calls for streamlining traffic flow in city

LAHORE - Under the directives of caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi, the district administration Lahore has launched a crackdown against the transporters who did not reduce the transport fares following reduction in fuel prices.

The district administration authority confiscated 31 vehicles, fined 64 transporters for charging excessive fare. Apart from that officials unloaded goods from 22 vehicles for overloading. Following the instructions of caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi, Deputy Commissioner Lahore Rafia Haider and Secretary RTA visited various bus stands on Monday and directed the transporters to reduce the fares. Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi gave the task of reducing the fare of intercity transport to the Deputy Commissioners and ordered action against the transporters who did not reduce the fare.

Meanwhile, Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi on Tuesday chaired a meeting focusing on addressing traffic issues in Lahore. The meeting approved the establishment of protected U-turns at the six busiest intersections of the city to streamline traffic flow. The CM set a deadline of January 19 for the implementation of the U-turns at Qadir Topash Chowk, Gujjumatta Chowk, Nishtar Chowk, Khokhar Chowk, and Joray Pull Chowk. Additionally, approval was granted to relocate Babusabu Toll Plaza, and various proposals were examined to alleviate congestion at the Thokar Niaz Baig entrance on Multan Road. A consensus was reached to direct heavy traffic onto the M2 Motorway. The CM emphasized the need for sustainable measures to ensure smooth traffic flow on Multan Road. The meeting was also attended by Inspector General of Police, Additional IG, Secretary Communication and Works, Commissioner, Deputy Commissioner, CCPO, CTO, and relevant officials.