Wednesday, December 20, 2023
CM drives Punjab’s high-protein fodder export to Kuwait

Our Staff Reporter
December 20, 2023
LAHORE  -  Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi chaired a meeting in which an important decision was made to export high-protein fodder from Punjab to Kuwait.

The meeting approved measures to enhance the cultivation of high protein “alfalfa” fodder for livestock development, emphasizing the scientific drying and preservation of this nutrient-rich feed. Plans to provide seeds to farmers for cultivating “alfalfa” fodder and exploring various proposals for breed insemination to boost dairy development were also discussed. The CM directed the full functionality of the Food Research Center in Sargodha to augment the production of high-protein fodder, aiming to capitalize on the potential for increased beef and mutton exports. He highlighted discussions during his visit to Kuwait, where the export of high-protein fodder and the demand for dry fodder from Kuwait were the key points of consideration. 

PDWP Punjab approves two uplift schemes

The meeting was told that positive outcomes of disease-free compartment in Punjab were reported.

Emphasizing the necessity of modern technology and local expertise for livestock development, the CM stressed the importance of attracting local farms to adopt model farming techniques. The meeting was attended by Provincial Minister Ibrahim Hasan Murad, chairman planning and development, secretary agriculture, secretary wildlife, secretary livestock, secretary transport, and others.

